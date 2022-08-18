Music Videos Nicki Minaj Previews 'Super Freaky Girl' Video / 08.18.2022

Just hours after dropping the remix, Nicki Minaj surprises her Barbz by previewing the official video for “Super Freaky Girl.”

In the teaser, the rap queen plays a housewife on her own Wisteria Lane, but she has some freaky secrets. Rocking long pink hair, Barbie sits on top of the kitchen counter while wielding a knife over her man’s head. She also shares a drawer full of freaky accessories.

It’s unclear when the video will drop, but Nicki said it’s “coming soon.”

Earlier today, she debuted the “Roman Remix” to “Super Freaky Girl” featuring a new verse. She’s also selling a line of merch inspired by the Rick James-sampled single.

Fans can expect to see even more from Nicki, who will join LL Cool J and Jack Harlow as emcee for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28. She will also be honored with the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her hits.