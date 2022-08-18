Nicki Minaj Previews 'Super Freaky Girl' Video
Just hours after dropping the remix, Nicki Minaj surprises her Barbz by previewing the official video for “Super Freaky Girl.”
In the teaser, the rap queen plays a housewife on her own Wisteria Lane, but she has some freaky secrets. Rocking long pink hair, Barbie sits on top of the kitchen counter while wielding a knife over her man’s head. She also shares a drawer full of freaky accessories.
It’s unclear when the video will drop, but Nicki said it’s “coming soon.”
#DropATear COMING 🔜 pic.twitter.com/K9WnM9OoqC
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 18, 2022
Earlier today, she debuted the “Roman Remix” to “Super Freaky Girl” featuring a new verse. She’s also selling a line of merch inspired by the Rick James-sampled single.
Fans can expect to see even more from Nicki, who will join LL Cool J and Jack Harlow as emcee for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28. She will also be honored with the Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her hits.