New Music Nicki Minaj's Alter Ego Roman Returns on 'Super Freaky Girl (Remix)' / 08.18.2022

Roman is back.

Nicki Minaj revives her alter ego on the official “Roman Remix” to her single “Super Freaky Girl.” The extended version is a minute longer than the original and features a new verse on which she shouts out Drake and Lil Wayne.

“Don’t play with Nicki ’cause it could get tricky / And that’s word to Dricki / Bitch, it could get sticky,” she raps over the Rick James sample. “And that’s word to the Dwayne Michael Carter / I’ma finish these dumb bitches, Michael Myers.”

She also takes shots at the competition. “Don’t nobody wanna hear that weak shit, ho / In the game, 15, ain’t peak yet, ho / Tell that goofy get a chair, she was cocky, I could swear / Till my old tape sold more than your album, drop a tear.”

Roman, who Nicki once described as “a demon inside her,” previously appeared on songs such as “Roman Holiday” and “Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem.

Nicki is known for her many alter egos including Harajuku Barbie, Chun-Li, and Queen Sleeze. She previously said that her upcoming fifth album would introduce a new alter ego.

Later this month, the rap queen will he honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and take the stage for a performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She will also emcee the show alongside LL Cool J and Jack Harlow.