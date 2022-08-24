Offset speaks onstage at the 2021 REVOLT Summit

Offset Sues Quality Control Over Solo Career

Offset is taking Quality Control to court over his solo career.

Amid Migos breakup rumors, the rapper is suing his longtime label. In documents, filed Tuesday and obtained by TMZ, he accused Quality Control Records of ignoring a deal they negotiated back in January 2021.

Offset says he “paid handsomely” for his solo artist rights, but QC is not honoring the deal and is trying to incorrectly claim his new music, including his Baby Keem-produced single “54321,” an action he calls “hostile.”

Offset is moving forward with plans to release his sophomore solo album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of 4. On Friday, he is set to drop his new song “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo via Motown Records, the label he signed with for his solo career.

He remains signed to Quality Control as a member of Migos, but he wants the court to declare that QC does not own anything he’s made since January 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, the future of Migos remains unclear. Back in May, the “Bad and Boujee” trio fueled breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram and later pulled out of their performance at the Governors Ball, citing a scheduling conflict.

The group has evaded breakup rumors while pursuing their solo careers. Quavo and Takeoff have been releasing their own music as the duo Unc & Phew, including the songs “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

