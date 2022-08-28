News Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jack Harlow Performs 'First Class,' Brings Out Fergie at VMAs / 08.28.2022

Jack Harlow kicked off the VMAs with a “First Class” performance.

The rapper opened Sunday’s show with his chart-topping hit “First Class.” Dressed as a flight attendant, he walked down the aisle of an airplane with famous passengers including Chloe Bailey, Saucy Santana, Avril Lavigne, Becky G, Druski, Jimmy Fallon, and Lil Nas X before walking onto a red carpet with screaming fans.

But the biggest surprise was when he grabbed the mic and introduced his surprise guest—Fergie. Wearing a sparkly outfit with “First Class” written on it, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman emerged to perform “Glamorous,” the hit song he famously sampled. Jack even rapped along to the hook as an excited Khalid danced in his seat.

i can put you in first classs 🎶 pic.twitter.com/2r1x9D7cGU — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 29, 2022

Moments later, he and Lil Nas X took home the first award of the night for Best Collaboration for “Industry Baby.”

Back in June, Jack performed “First Class” at the BET Awards where Brandy joined him as his surprise guest.