News Jack Harlow Performs with Brandy and Lil Wayne at BET Awards / 06.26.2022

Jack Harlow delivered a surprise-filled set at the BET Awards.

Backed by DJ Drama, the Louisville rapper opened his performance at Sunday’s show with his song “Poison” off his album Come Home the Kids Miss You before bringing out Lil Wayne.

But the biggest surprise was when Brandy joined Young Harleezy for his chart-topping hit “First Class.” The crowd, including Ray J, went wild when the R&B icon hit the stage, dancing with Jack while lacing the track with her iconic vocals.

“Please make some noise for the legendary Brandy, Lil Wayne, and DJ Drama,” said Jack while hugging Brandy.

The performance comes after a viral Hot 97 interview where Jack said he didn’t know that Brandy and Ray J were siblings. Brandy later responded by dropping a freestyle to “First Class.”

Earlier in the evening, Harlow showed his support for his “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X by wearing a T-shirt with his face on it. Nas called out the network publicly after he was shut out of the nominations for the second year in a row.