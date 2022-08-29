News Todd Owyoung/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Cast in Marvel's 'She-Hulk' / 08.29.2022

Megan Thee Stallion is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Grammy-winning rapper has been cast in the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” it was revealed in an interview with The Cut. It’s unclear what her role will be, with one report suggesting she will likely appear as herself.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the “Pressurelicious” rapper had filmed an action scene for the Marvel Comics series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk.

This is the latest acting gig for Megan, who recently guest starred as her alter ego Tina Snow on Starz’s “P-Valley.” She is also set to star in A24’s upcoming musical comedy Fu**ing Identical Twins, an R-rated comedy musical inspired by The Parent Trap.

When it comes to acting, Megan aspires to follow the careers of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

But her dream role would be to play Gabrielle Union’s character Isis in a Bring It On reboot. “I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that,” she revealed. “If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”

Megan isn’t quitting her day job. In between her burgeoning acting career, she released her sophomore album Traumazine, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.