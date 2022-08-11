New Music Megan Thee Stallion Returns with New Album 'Traumazine' / 08.11.2022

Real Hot Girl sh*t.

Just hours after her surprise announcement, Megan Thee Stallion is back with something for the Hotties, her sophomore album Traumazine.

The 18-track set, her most personal project yet, boasts appearances from Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and Rico Nasty, plus a collaboration with Houston’s own Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

The album previously spawned a trio of singles including “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

The music was inspired by her experiences over the past two years, which Megan said was a therapeutic process. “I wrote this album for myself,” Megan said of the follow-up to to her 2020 debut Good News. “I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f**k it I’ll put it in a song.”

Traumazine marks Megan’s final album for 1501 Certified Entertainment. Earlier today, she called out the label and its CEO Carl Crawford for allegedly leaking her music amid their ongoing legal dispute.

Stream Traumazine below.