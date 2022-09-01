Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Brings Barbie to Life in 'Super Freaky Girl' Video

By Devin
  /  09.01.2022

Playtime is over.

Just days after receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, Nicki Minaj comes to life as a Barbie doll in the Joseph Kahn-directed video for her No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

The queen of the Barbz plays a suburban housewife in the colorful clip, which stars her very own Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig. In the sexy scenes, a pink-haired Barbie seduces her man (and the neighbors) with her freaky ways. But this Barbie also has a dangerous side, wielding a knife and pink flame thrower before setting her house ablaze. Nick James even pays tribute to the legendary Rick James, whose song she sampled.

“Super Freaky Girl” became Nicki’s first solo No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. It also spawned the “Roman Remix.”

The stage is now set for Nicki’s long-awaited fifth studio album. Later this month, she will headline Rolling Loud in her hometown of New York.

Music Videos
Nicki Minaj

