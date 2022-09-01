I Got Issues

YG Announces New Album 'I Got Issues'

By Devin
  09.01.2022

Bompton is back.

YG has officially announced the title of his new album, I Got Issues. He also revealed the cover art for his first project in two years, which is set to arrive Sept. 30 via Def Jam.

“‘I GOT ISSUES’ My 3rd studio album pre order 9/9, Official release date 9/30,” he wrote.

Last month, YG dropped his latest single and video for “Toxic,” which samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy.” He also debuted a COLORS performance for the track.

This is the latest release for YG following “Run” featuring Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA, and “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

In an interview with Power 106 earlier this year, YG opened up about his new album, which is part of his renewed deal with Def Jam.

“It’s just the growth of me, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” he said of the follow-up to 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kinda helped me get to where I’m at mentally.”

He plans to share his experiences over the past couple years on his latest project. “The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now.”

