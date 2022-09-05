News Todd Williamson/Getty Images DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 / 09.05.2022

Another one.

DJ Khaled earns his fourth No. 1 album as God Did debuts atop the Billboard 200. The star-studded set moved 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 1, of which album sales comprise 9,500.

God Did, which features JAY-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, and Travis Scott, is Khaled’s 10th top 10 album and fourth No. 1 following 2021’s Khaled Khaled, 207’s Grateful, and 2016’s Major Key.

A grateful Khaled celebrated his latest blessing, tweeting, “FAN LUV DID! THANK YOU SO MUCH!”

FAN LUV DID ! THANK YOU SO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/lxMIYzrWdz — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) September 5, 2022

God Did outsold Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti by just 1500 units. The latter falls to No. 2 with 106,000 equivalent album units following nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

Nicki Minaj’s reign continues with Queen Radio: Volume 1, which becomes her sixth total and consecutive top 10. The greatest hits compilation opens at No. 10 with 32,000 equivalent album units.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Beyoncé’s former No. 1 Renaissance falls 3-6 (46,000) while Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers rises 24-4 (55,000) following its vinyl release on Aug. 26. Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic also reenters the top 10, jumping 200-7 (44,000) after its vinyl release.

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. DJ Khaled – God Did – 107,500

2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 106,000

3. TWICE – Between 1&2 – 100,000

4. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – 55,000

5. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 50,000

6. Beyoncé – Renaissance – 46,000

7. Silk Somic – An Evening With Silk Sonic – 44,000

8. Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind – 43,000

9. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 43,000

10. Nicki Minaj – Queen Radio: Volume 1 – 32,000