New Music Stream Ari Lennox's Sophomore Album 'age/sex/location' / 09.08.2022

R&B is not dead, just ask Ari Lennox.

Dreamville’s First Lady delivers all the feels on her sophomore album age/sex/location. In addition to the hit single “Pressure,” the 12-track set features collaborations with Summer Walker (“Queen Space”), Chlöe (“Leak It”), and Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”), with production from Elite, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, J. White Did It, Cardiak, and Organized Noize.

“This is my eat pray love journey,” explained the R&B songstress. “And it’s my honest goodbye to searching for love. I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me.”

J. Cole lends his talents to the opening track, “POF.” “J. Cole you a real ass n thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF,” Ari said. “And thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement.”

age/sex/location marks the follow-up to Ari’s 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby. Last week, she dropped her surprise EP Away Message featuring five tracks including “Queen Space.”

Stream age/sex/location below.