News Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Doja Cat Says Her Next Album Is Inspired By 'Rave Culture' / 09.13.2022

Doja Cat is ready to rave.

The genre-bending artist has dabbled in pop, R&B, and hip-hop, and now she has her sights set on another genre—rave. In an interview with CR Fashion Book, Doja opened up about the direction of her next album.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”

Doja, who received three nominations at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, has been inspired by ’90s rave music. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun,” she revealed. “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

Back in May, Doja told ELLE that the follow-up to last summer’s Planet Her would be predominantly rap.

“I have been getting songs and things sent to me…. Oh f**k, I wish I could tell people! There’s some really cool stuff that I got sent from friends. They’re all working on beats, and I’m giving them notes and they know what I want, so I’m excited.”

In between recording her new album, Doja hit up New York Fashion Week where she was seen rubbing elbows with fashion’s elite.