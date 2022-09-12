News Getty Images Drake, Kanye West Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations / 09.12.2022

Drake season continues.

The Toronto rapper leads the nominations for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, it was announced today.

Drake scores 14 nods including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Certified Lover Boy.

He also received two nominations for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, three for Best Collaboration, two for Best Hip-Hop Video, and two for Song of the Year for “Way 2 Sexy” and “Wait for U.”

Kanye West follows with 10 nods including Best Live Performer, Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Kendrick Lamar is up for nine nods including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Future lands eight nods, followed by Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six apiece. Other multiple nominees include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each with three nominations.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the 17th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards will tape from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 30 and air on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET ET/PT.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022 Nominees

Best Hip-Hop Video

“D.M.B.” – A$AP Rocky

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” – City Girls feat. Usher

“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“London” – BIA & J. Cole

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Collaboration

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Good Love” – City Girls feat. Usher

“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Johnny P’s Caddy” – Benny the Butcher & J. Cole

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & Est Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Earthgang

Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year

“Big Energy” – Latto

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & Glorilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

777 – Latto

Certified Lover Boy Drake – Drake

Donda – Kanye West

I Never Liked You – Future

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

King’s Disease II – Nas

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible

Hustler of the Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best featured Verse

Drake – “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole – “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)

J. Cole – “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby – “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West – “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

Drake – “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss – “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

“Nobody” – Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill

“Pxssy” – Latto

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Woman – Doja Cat

Best International Flow

Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (Uk)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (Uk)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)