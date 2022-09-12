Drake and Kanye West

Drake, Kanye West Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations

By Devin
  /  09.12.2022

Drake season continues.

The Toronto rapper leads the nominations for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, it was announced today.

Drake scores 14 nods including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Hustler of the Year, and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Certified Lover Boy.

He also received two nominations for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, three for Best Collaboration, two for Best Hip-Hop Video, and two for Song of the Year for “Way 2 Sexy” and “Wait for U.”

Kanye West follows with 10 nods including Best Live Performer, Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Hustler of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Kendrick Lamar is up for nine nods including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, and Hip-Hop Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Future lands eight nods, followed by Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole with six apiece. Other multiple nominees include Doja Cat, Latto, Lil Durk, Tems, and Young Thug, each with three nominations.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the 17th annual BET Hip-Hop Awards will tape from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sept. 30 and air on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET ET/PT.

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022 Nominees

Best Hip-Hop Video
“D.M.B.” – A$AP Rocky
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” – City Girls feat. Usher
“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“London” – BIA & J. Cole
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Collaboration
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Good Love” – City Girls feat. Usher
“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Jimmy Cooks” – Drake feat. 21 Savage
“Johnny P’s Caddy” – Benny the Butcher & J. Cole
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Best Duo or Group
42 Dugg & Est Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Earthgang
Styles P & Havoc

Best Live Performer
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year
Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor

Song of the Year
“Big Energy” – Latto
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & Glorilla
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Hot Shit” – Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk
“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
“Wait for U” – Future feat. Drake & Tems
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

Hip-Hop Album of the Year
777 – Latto
Certified Lover Boy Drake – Drake
Donda – Kanye West
I Never Liked You – Future
It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
King’s Disease II – Nas
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana

DJ of the Year
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible

Hustler of the Year
50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best featured Verse
Drake – “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole – “Poke It Out” (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole – “London” (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby – “Girls Want Girls” (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West – “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake – “Wait for U” (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss – “Black Illumanti” (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“City of Gods” – Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
“Nobody” – Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill
“Pxssy” – Latto
“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar
“Woman – Doja Cat

Best International Flow
Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (Uk)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (Uk)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

