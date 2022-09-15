New Music BLEU and Nicki Minaj Team Up on New Single 'Love in the Way' / 09.15.2022

One week after dropping the “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” Nicki Minaj keeps the collaborations coming.

The Queen joins BLEU on his melodic new single “Love in the Way.” The Amapiano-inspired track is a fitting sendoff to summer. Nicki comes through with another spitfire verse, while BLEU brings the seductive vibes.

“You blew it / I could tell you knew it / But you was like screw it,” raps Nicki. “And I guess I’m fluid / ‘Cause I was like f**k you and them bitches included / ‘Cause I was goin’ through it / Ain’t nothing more to it.”

“Love in the Way” serves as the first single from BLEU’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2021’s Moon Boy, which will showcase his evolution and feature “hits only.”

Last week, Nicki released the remix to her chart-topping hit “Super Freaky Girl” featuring JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.