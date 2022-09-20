News Roddy Ricch Calls for End of 'Senseless Violence' in L.A. / 09.20.2022

Roddy Ricch is speaking out in the wake of PnB Rock’s death.

The L.A. rapper is calling for an end to the violence in his hometown amid a series of tragic events including the recent murder of PnB Rock.

“LA ! Usually I try to mind my business and let the world rotate but we gotta do better,” the “Box” rapper wrote in an Instagram Story Tuesday. “It’s too much senseless violence. Too much opportunity and motivation to take things other people work hard for. It’s too much life to live to take someone else’s away.”

He continued to call for peace in his city. “I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this. Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill. Let’s stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this shit turning into ALL NIGHTMARES.”

Roddy recently paid tribute to hip-hop’s fallen stars including Nipsey Hussle, Juice WRLD, Lil Keed, King Von, and Mac Miller while performing “Die Young” during his set at Rolling Loud Toronto.

His comments come just a week after PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles. The gunman demanded PnB’s jewelry and valuables, a struggle ensued, and it ended with the rapper being shot several times. The killer is still at large.

Roddy is not the only one noticing a rise in violence in his community. Ice-T also took to Twitter to address the dangerous climate in L.A.

“People are still hitting me up about my comments about LA Gang culture,” tweeted the rap legend. “If you NOTICE, LA rappers don’t wear a lotta Jewelry… Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick..The list goes on.. It’s not cause we’re broke. LA is just a Dangerous place,rapper or not. Why test the streets..”

In a recent recent interview, Fat Joe slammed the violent acts committed against hip-hop artists.

“Rappers are the endangered species,” he told Charlamagne Tha God on “Hell of a Week.” “We gettin’ hit up by the police, hit up by the feds, and we gettin’ hit up by our own for being in our hood trying to show love. So it’s so dangerous to be a rapper these days. It’s the hardest job out there right now.”

Joe believes that the killings are rooted in jealousy. “People get mad at themselves. They get mad that they didn’t accomplish stuff in life,” he added. “They look at themselves. They say, ‘Damn, I’m 40 years, 50 years, I ain’t got nothing.'”