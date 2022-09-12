PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show

PnB Rock Shot and Killed During Robbery at L.A. Restaurant

  09.12.2022

PnB Rock has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery at an L.A. restaurant on Monday afternoon. He was 30 years old.

The Philadelphia rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, who had geotagged the location in a since-deleted Instagram Story.

PnB appears to have been targeted for his jewelry, according to the Los Angeles Times. The suspect brandished a firearm inside the famous eatery and demanded items from PnB Rock.

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” said Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz.

PnB Rock was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m. LAPD investigators are examining security video from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter.

PnB Rock released two studio albums, 2017’s Catch These Vibes and 2019’s TrapStar Turnt PopStar, and collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, and Chance the Rapper. He earned his biggest hits with 2015’s “Fleek” and 2016’s “Selfish,” which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this month, he released his latest single “Luv Me Again.”

PnB Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan and Xuri, who he shared with Steph.

In the wake of the tragedy, his peers took to social media to share their prayers including Offset, Questlove, and Coi Leray.

