News Beyoncé to Reportedly Launch 'Renaissance' Tour in Summer 2023 / 09.22.2022

Get ready to release the wiggle.

Beyoncé is bringing Renaissance to a stadium near you next year. Multiple sources tell Page Six that the Grammy-winning icon is planning to hit the road on a worldwide stadium tour, which would commence in the summer of 2023.

While Beyoncé’s camp has not responded to the report, an official tour announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Queen Bey last toured stadiums with JAY-Z as part of the “On the Run II Tour” in 2018 following the release of their joint album, Everything Is Love. Prior to that in 2016, she toured solo on her “Formation World Tour.”

In July, she released her 7th studio album Renaissance, which topped the charts and spawned the No. 1 hit “Break My Soul,” with contributions from Grace Jones, Tems, and Beam.

And more music is on the way. Bey previously revealed that Renaissance is the first part of a “three-act project,” which was recorded over three years during the pandemic.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” Bey told fans. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”