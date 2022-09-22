GloRilla and Cardi B

GloRilla Teams Up with Cardi B on 'Tomorrow 2'

By Devin
  09.22.2022

GloRilla has the streets on lock with her single “Tomorrow,” and now she taps Cardi B for the official remix.

After teasing the track earlier in the week, the Grammy-winning rapper joins the Memphis MC on the remix to her buzzing track titled “Tomorrow 2,” which arrives alongside a video. Cardi takes the opportunity to show out on her gritty verse.

“She say she my opp, but I don’t know her, had to look her up,” she raps. “I know that I’m rich, but I can’t help that I’m hood as f**k / I been on these bitches’ necks so long / Sometimes my foot gets stuck.”

GloRilla comes through with the resounding hook: “Can get my feelings hurt today, I won’t give a f**k tomorrow … Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow.”

This marks the first music from Cardi since her single “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk in July. She recently hinted at more music to come.

“Thinking they doing something when I got something BIGGER dropping on their necks …..This is just the beggining,” she tweeted.

GloRilla is fresh off the success of her summer smash “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which became her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and landed her a deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label.

