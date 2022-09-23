News Quavo and Takeoff Reveal 'Only Built for Infinity Links' Tracklist / 09.23.2022

It’s a family affair.

While Offset pursues his solo career, Quavo and Takeoff are gearing up to drop their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links next month. Ahead of its release, the duo has revealed the tracklist featuring appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, and Mustard, plus a collaboration with Young Thug and Gunna.

The 18-track album, which is now available for pre-order, also includes the previously-released singles “Hotel Lobby,” “Big Stunna” with Birdman, and “Us vs. Them” featuring Gucci Mane.

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo told Rap Radar of working with his nephew Takeoff. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”

The project arrives as the future of Migos remains unclear. Earlier this week, Offset announced that his sophomore solo album will launch on Nov. 11.

Only Built for Infinity Links arrives Oct. 7. See the tracklist below.

Only Built for Infinity Links Tracklist

1. “Two Infinity Links”

2. “Tony Starks”

3. “HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew)”

4. “Bars Into Captions”

5. “See Bout It” feat. Mustard

6. “To the Bone” feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again

7. “Not Out”

8. “Chocolate” feat. Young Thug & Gunna

9. “2.30”

10. “Look @ This”

11. “Mixy” feat. Summer Walker

12. “Messy”

13. “Nothing Changed”

14. “Integration”

15. “Big Stunna” feat. Birdman

16. “Us vs. Them” feat. Gucci Mane

17. “Hell Yeah”

18. “Tools”