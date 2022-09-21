Offset attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center

Offset Announces Sophomore Album Release Date

By Devin
  09.21.2022

Offset has put a date on it.

The Migos rapper is venturing out solo once again with his sophomore album. After dropping a pair of singles, he has announced that the project will arrive at streaming services before the year is over on Nov. 11.

“11/11/22 Album‼️‼️‼️‼️,” Offset tweeted.

He has yet to announce a title for the project, which follows his 2019 solo debut Father of 4.

So far, the album has produced two tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321″ and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The 13-track project also features a collaboration with Chlöe Bailey.

“Album full of hits, full of smashes. Y’all gon’ see how I’m coming, I’m coming crazy, all aspects of rap,” Offset told fans.

The album arrives amid ongoing rumors of a Migos breakup. While Offset pursues his solo career, Quavo and Takeoff are set to drop their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links on Oct. 7.

Earlier this week, Offset and Cardi B celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner.

