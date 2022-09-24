Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena

John Parra/Getty Images

6ix9ine Fights with DJ in Dubai After Being Called a 'Snitch'

By Devin
  /  09.24.2022

6ix9ine’s trip to Dubai ended with a brawl.

Just weeks after his girlfriend was arrested for punching him, the “Trollz” rapper was involved in a fight overseas. Tekashi was reportedly attacked at the Soho Palm Club after the DJ refused to play his music and called him a “snitch.”

Video footage shows the altercation where Tekashi repeatedly throws punches at a man in the club as people try to break up the fight. Another man eventually steps in from behind 6ix9ine and appears to snatch the chain right off his neck.

At one point, the DJ got on the microphone and told the crowd that he refused to play 6ix9ine’s music. “I don’t play snitches,” he said, according to XXL.

“I said, ‘No.’ Where I’m from and the way I was raised, I don’t do that shit,” he added. “I lost too many people…to people like that.”

After the footage surfaced, 6ix9ine took to social media to deny that his chain was snatched. He posted a video displaying his chains and other jewelry, while calling out the “fake news.”

“Stop lying and spreading fake news!!!” he wrote. “The DJ was talking shit on the mic and got handled. Stop fake news.”

Tekashi has already left Dubai and is currently in Moscow for the Banger Fest on Sunday.

Last month, 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Rachel Wattley was arrested for allegedly punching him during an argument at a Miami restaurant. He reportedly refused to press charges and bailed her out.

News
6ix9ine

TRENDING
News

Beyoncé to Reportedly Launch 'Renaissance' Tour in Summer 2023

Queen Bey is bringing “Renaissance” to a stadium near you next summer.
By Devin
09.22.2022
News

Diddy Gives Yung Miami a Maybach

The couple’s relationship is still going strong.
By Devin
09.23.2022
News

Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian, Admits 'Sway Had the Answer' in 'GMA' Interview

Ye opens up about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian and his fallout with Gap and Adidas.
By Devin
09.22.2022
News

Kanye West Previews Video Game Starring Himself

Ye is getting in the game, literally.
By Devin
09.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories