Nicki Minaj

Courtesy of Rolling Loud

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, & Fivio Foreign at Rolling Loud New York

By Devin
  /  09.24.2022

The Queen shut down Queens.

Nicki Minaj made a royal return to her hometown to headline Rolling Loud New York with some surprise guests. Taking the main stage at Citi Field on Friday, Nicki opened her set with “We Go Up” before being joined by New York’s own Fivio Foreign.

Rocking long black hair down to her feet, she ran through hit after hit including “Did It on’em,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Truffle Butter,” and “Chun-Li.”

The surprises continued as she brought out BIA for “Whole Lotta Money.” “Make some noise for my little sister BIA,” Nicki said as the two held hands.

Lil Uzi Vert hit the stage for “The Way Life Goes,” followed by G Herbo, who held court with the Queen for “Chi-Raq.”

Following “Super Bass,” it was a true moment for life as she capped off her 40-minute set by performing “Moment 4 Life” acapella as the Barbz sang along to every word.

Earlier in the evening, Playboi Carti brought out Kanye West to perform “Off the Grid.” Lil Tjay also returned to the stage for his first performance since he was shot seven times during an attempted robbery.

Rolling Loud continues today and Sunday with performances from A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and more.

Watch the Queen in all her glory below.

Live Performances
News
Nicki Minaj

