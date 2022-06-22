News JC Olivera/Getty Images Lil Tjay Shot, Undergoing Emergency Surgery / 06.22.2022

Lil Tjay was reportedly shot and is undergoing emergency surgery.

The “In My Head” rapper, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was shot early Wednesday morning in Edgewater, New Jersey. He is currently in surgery and the extent of his injuries and his condition have not been revealed.

A police investigation is underway into the double shooting. TMZ reports that Tjay was one of two people shot in separate locations along the Hudson River waterfront.

According to Fox 5 NY, police responded to a 911 call at 12:08 a.m. about a shooting at a Chipotle restaurant inside City Place at the Promenade in Edgewater where they discovered a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also responded to an Exxon Station where they found another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a tweet that the Edgewater Police Department was “investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater.”

#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow. @EdgewaterPolice — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 22, 2022

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated. Police are looking for the suspect(s) and a motive is unclear at this time.

Fans and friends took to social media to share their support for the Bronx-born rapper including his “Slide” collaborator French Montana, who tweeted, “pray for my lil bro lil Tjay.”