PnB Rock attends the Inas X Birthday Bash at Doheny Room

Arnold Turner/Getty Images

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in PnB Rock Murder

By Devin
  /  09.28.2022

Two weeks after PnB Rock’s murder, a suspect has been arrested.

On early Tuesday, a 17-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of the rapper inside a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

A second person, believed to be the teenager’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, is still wanted. According to TMZ, father and son acted together. The son was the shooter and Freddie drove the getaway car.

The duo was already in parking lot of Roscoe’s when PnB arrived, which may discredit a theory that the attack was prompted from a social media post from his girlfriend. After the murder, the suspects reportedly burned the getaway vehicle.

Efforts to arrest the father were unsuccessful. Earlier today, the LAPD named him as a “person involved” in the murder and released a photo. Trone, who is longtime member of a South L.A. street gang, is considered “armed and dangerous.”

The son was arrested near Gardena on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources tell NBC LA.

PnB Rock was shot to death while he was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s on Sept. 12. A struggled ensued and the rapper was shot several times. The killer fled with several gold and diamond chains.

News
PNB Rock

