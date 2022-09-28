News Arnold Turner/Getty Images 17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in PnB Rock Murder / 09.28.2022

Two weeks after PnB Rock’s murder, a suspect has been arrested.

On early Tuesday, a 17-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting of the rapper inside a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

A second person, believed to be the teenager’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, is still wanted. According to TMZ, father and son acted together. The son was the shooter and Freddie drove the getaway car.

The duo was already in parking lot of Roscoe’s when PnB arrived, which may discredit a theory that the attack was prompted from a social media post from his girlfriend. After the murder, the suspects reportedly burned the getaway vehicle.

Efforts to arrest the father were unsuccessful. Earlier today, the LAPD named him as a “person involved” in the murder and released a photo. Trone, who is longtime member of a South L.A. street gang, is considered “armed and dangerous.”

PNB Rock’s murder suspect has been identified as Freddie Lee Trone. LAPD have him listed as a person of interest in the shooting. pic.twitter.com/qdAWC8izAN — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) September 28, 2022

The son was arrested near Gardena on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources tell NBC LA.

PnB Rock was shot to death while he was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s on Sept. 12. A struggled ensued and the rapper was shot several times. The killer fled with several gold and diamond chains.