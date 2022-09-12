PnB Rock attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

By Devin
  /  09.12.2022

PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in L.A. on Monday afternoon.

Graphic video footage, obtained by TMZ, shows the 30-year-old rapper on the floor bleeding while people in the restaurant panic and rush to help.

According to a witness, the shooting happened after an attempted robbery. Earlier in the day, PnB posted an Instagram video of himself wearing several chains. His girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang also shared an Instagram Story tagging the restaurant location.

Law enforcement sources received a call to Roscoe’s Inglewood location at 1:23 p.m. to report a shooting victim. The shooter appears to have targeted PnB. There were other patrons inside the restaurant at the time, but no one else was shot or assaulted.

PnB was rushed to the hospital. His condition is currently unclear.

In the wake of the shooting, he received messages of support from his peers including Questlove, Coi Leray, and more.

“Prayin for PNB Rock,” tweeted Russ, while BLEU added, “Bro no, not my guy @PnBRock please pull through . God please let him pull through.”

News
PNB Rock

