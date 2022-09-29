Meek Mill, Boosie, and DaBaby

Meek Mill, Boosie Badazz Defend DaBaby Amid 'Blackball' Claims

By Devin
  09.29.2022

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz are coming to the defense of DaBaby.

It was reported that the embattled rapper is expected to sell 16,000 units of his latest album Baby On Baby 2, which is a far cry from the 124,000 first-week sales of his previous album, 2020’s Blame It on Baby.

In response to the low sales, DaBaby has claimed that he has been “blackballed” by the industry following his many controversies including his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud last year.

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” he commented on a report of his album projections.

Some of his peers seem to agree that he has been victimized. Meek Mill took to Twitter to side with DaBaby’s blackballing claim.

“They blatantly black balling da baby .. not my business but ima observer,” Meek tweeted.

Boosie Badazz, who has shown support for DaBaby in the past, also weighed in and insinuated that DaBaby was being blackballed.

“Ain’t no way my ni**a @DaBabyDaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week,” he tweeted. “He one of the BIGGEST n this shit ‼️I DONT KNOW WHATS GOING ON BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON ‼️.”

But there were also many on social media who did not agree that the industry had turned its back on DaBaby, instead blaming him for his own downfall.

Despite the blackballing claims, DaBaby’s music was added to Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist and his photo was even featured as the cover image.

Ebro Darden, who serves as Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B, weighed in on the debate over playlisting and how it doesn’t necessarily drive streams for every artist.

