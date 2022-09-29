News Rich Fury/Getty Images DaBaby Reacts to 'Baby On Baby 2' Low Album Sales / 09.29.2022

DaBaby is feeling good about his album sales.

His latest project Baby On Baby 2 dropped Friday and is on track to sell 16,000 units in its first week, based on early estimates.

However, the numbers are a far cry from his previous album, 2020’s Blame It on Baby, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 124,000 equivalent album units.

Taking to Instagram, Baby reposted a headline with his projected sales while claiming that he was “blackballed” following the controversy over his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud.

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby,” he captioned the screenshot.

DaBaby responds to criticism regarding low album sales for his latest project, “Baby On Baby 2.” Thoughts Roommates?! pic.twitter.com/hO9bgLbazf — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 29, 2022

Just days earlier, DaBaby celebrated after Spotify added him back to their popular RapCaviar playlist, which has proven to be a major driver of streams.

The 14-track album, the sequel to his 2019 debut Baby On Baby, features the controversial song “Boogeyman” on which DaBaby claims that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion in the days before the alleged Tory Lanez shooting. He also debuted a music video featuring a Megan look-alike.

DaBaby is hitting the road in support of his latest project. He has announced dates for his “Baby On Baby 2 Tour,” which kicks off Oct. 27 in Minneapolis.