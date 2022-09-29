News Erika Goldring/Getty Images NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child / 09.29.2022

It’s a boy!

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has welcomed his 10th child and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

The Last Slimeto rapper revealed the news Wednesday on his YouTube channel, sharing a photo of himself holding his newborn son in his arms while feeding him from a bottle.

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” he wrote in his caption.

Earlier this month, Jazlyn announced that she and YoungBoy were expecting their second child.

“Can’t believe I’m having a boy,” Mychelle said in a YouTube video. “I never thought I would have a boy.”

This is baby No. 10 for the 22-year-old MC, who has nine children with seven different women including Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya.

In April 2021, YoungBoy and Mychelle welcomed their daughter Alice. A pregnant Mychelle is also featured in YoungBoy’s recent video for “Purge Me.”

On social media, fans compared YoungBoy’s numerous children to Nick Cannon, who is expecting his 10th child.

