NBA Youngboy

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child

By Devin
  /  09.29.2022

It’s a boy!

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has welcomed his 10th child and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle.

The Last Slimeto rapper revealed the news Wednesday on his YouTube channel, sharing a photo of himself holding his newborn son in his arms while feeding him from a bottle.

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” he wrote in his caption.

Earlier this month, Jazlyn announced that she and YoungBoy were expecting their second child.

“Can’t believe I’m having a boy,” Mychelle said in a YouTube video. “I never thought I would have a boy.”

This is baby No. 10 for the 22-year-old MC, who has nine children with seven different women including Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya.

In April 2021, YoungBoy and Mychelle welcomed their daughter Alice. A pregnant Mychelle is also featured in YoungBoy’s recent video for “Purge Me.”

On social media, fans compared YoungBoy’s numerous children to Nick Cannon, who is expecting his 10th child.

News
NBA YoungBoy

TRENDING
News

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After DaBaby Claims He Slept With Her

“I do what I want to with my body,” Megan said.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

Dr. Dre, JAY-Z React to Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

“I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre said.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

Kanye West Mourns the Loss of His 'Queen' Kim Kardashian

Ye compared the death of Queen Elizabeth to his breakup with Kim Kardashian.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

Lil Wayne Celebrates 40th Birthday with Star-Studded Party

Weezy received tributes from Drake, Janet Jackson, and Kanye West.
By Devin
09.26.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories