Roddy Ricch performs on day 3 of Wireless Festival 2022

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Roddy Ricch Drops New Single 'Stop Breathing'

By Devin
  /  09.29.2022

Roddy Ricch is feeding the streets once again.

Just weeks after dropping “Ghetto Superstar,” the Grammy-winning rapper follows it up with his latest single and video for “Stop Breathing.” On the flashy anthem, produced by Turbo, JetsonMade, and Pooh You A Fool, Roddy counts his “new money” and flexes about copping Ferraris with Mustard.

“I ain’t worried about what they be on / You do what you can, I live a lifestyle on the daily, homes,” he raps.

“Stop Breathing” follows last month’s “Ghetto Superstar” with G Herbo and Doe Boy, which was produced by Mustard and Southside.

Both songs arrive ahead of Roddy’s highly-anticipated mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3. The third installment in the long-running series is due out Nov. 18.

Over the summer, Roddy released his three-song EP The Big 3 featuring the single “Real Talk.”

You can catch him performing live on Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Tour,” which runs through November.

New Music

TRENDING
News

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After DaBaby Claims He Slept With Her

“I do what I want to with my body,” Megan said.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

Dr. Dre, JAY-Z React to Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement

“I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre said.
By Devin
09.26.2022
News

DaBaby Reacts to 'Baby On Baby 2' Low Album Sales

“Not bad for da BlackBalled Baby.”
By Devin
09.29.2022
News

Kanye West Explains Why He Changed His Profile Photo to Kris Jenner

“I posted Kris with thoughts of peace and respect.”
By Devin
09.29.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories