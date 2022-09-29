New Music Burak Cingi/Redferns Roddy Ricch Drops New Single 'Stop Breathing' / 09.29.2022

Roddy Ricch is feeding the streets once again.

Just weeks after dropping “Ghetto Superstar,” the Grammy-winning rapper follows it up with his latest single and video for “Stop Breathing.” On the flashy anthem, produced by Turbo, JetsonMade, and Pooh You A Fool, Roddy counts his “new money” and flexes about copping Ferraris with Mustard.

“I ain’t worried about what they be on / You do what you can, I live a lifestyle on the daily, homes,” he raps.

“Stop Breathing” follows last month’s “Ghetto Superstar” with G Herbo and Doe Boy, which was produced by Mustard and Southside.

Both songs arrive ahead of Roddy’s highly-anticipated mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3. The third installment in the long-running series is due out Nov. 18.

Over the summer, Roddy released his three-song EP The Big 3 featuring the single “Real Talk.”

You can catch him performing live on Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat Tour,” which runs through November.