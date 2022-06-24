New Music Getty Images Roddy Ricch Returns with New EP 'The Big 3' / 06.24.2022

Roddy Ricch is back with a three pack.

After being cleared on gun charges, the Compton rapper gets back to the music with his new EP The Big 3.

The project, his first since his sophomore album Live Life Fast in December, features a trio of tracks including “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop,” produced by London On Da Track.

Earlier this month, Roddy was arrested on gun charges prior to his performance at the Governors Ball. He was released from custody the next day and all charges against him were dropped.

“I feel like it was just a misunderstanding,” he told L.A. Leakers when asked about the incident. “What the police have to understand is let’s have conversations and let’s not throw out stereotypes and different things. It just don’t make sense. At the end of the day, I’m not going to risk myself, $400,000, $500,000 in the hole for trying to act hard… I just feel like it was a miscommunication and they wasn’t trying to hear it too much.”

Roddy will join his “Cooped Up” collaborator Post Malone on his “Twelve Carat Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 10 in Omaha.

Stream The Big 3 below.