News Paras Griffin/Getty Images JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert Over Belly Button Ring Criticism / 10.03.2022

Don’t mess with JT’s man.

The City Girl rapper is defending her “rockstar” boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, after they debuted a new belly button ring. Social media weighed in on Uzi’s new piercing and some decided to bring Uzi’s girlfriend into the mix.

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off His New Belly Button Piercing pic.twitter.com/M1UjnURCi9 — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 2, 2022

After her name was brought up, JT took to Twitter in defense of Uzi, calling out the critics who felt some type of way about Uzi’s latest fashion statement.

“Everytime MY ni**a do something he want to do y’all act amazed, that’s BEEN his aesthetic before me I guess this side more tuned in but let me tell y’all something he a black rockstar that does what he wants!” she tweeted.

JT went on to defend Uzi, who recently changed pronouns to they/them, amid questions of their sexuality.

“Y’all think the way ppl dress & how they express themselves is what defines them sexually and that’s y’all problem now because it’s men who out here masculine as hell dress apart & can’t wait to get from round y’all to suck d*ck for amiris & I mean NO disrespect!” she said.

In fact, JT couldn’t be prouder of her man. “Uzi date me & we honestly have two different audiences so nothing bother me more then when he doing what he want y’all Tag me & say ‘THIS YOUR MAN’…yes hoe that’s MY man. MY good man, MY rich man, MY respectful man, MY lit man, MY successful black rockstar.”

She also had a message for those who questioned their relationship. “Last last, I have my own money. STFU. I’m with him because I want to be. 🙂 he’s the best man ever better than alllll y’all ni**as …let’s argue.”

Uzi is known for their rockstar style. Last year, they made headlines after implanting a $24 million pink diamond in the middle of their forehead. Uzi also recently debuted matching tattoos with Kanye West and Steve Lacy.

