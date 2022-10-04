Kanye West is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy

Kanye West Responds to 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Backlash

By Devin
  /  10.04.2022

Kanye West is doubling down on his controversial fashion statement.

On Monday, Ye wore a shirt with “White Lives Matter” written on the back during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. He faced major backlash from social media and his peers, including Jaden Smith and Boosie Badazz.

Now Ye is responding to the mounting criticism. In an Instagram Story, he took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement while defending his fashion choice.

“EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS OVER YOU’RE WELCOME,” he wrote, a reference to the alleged scandals surrounding the BLM organization.

Models at the Yeezy show walked the runway while wearing the controversial shirt, and conservative commentator Candace Owens—a vocal Black Lives Matter opponent—also posed alongside Ye in the matching tee.

Among Ye’s outspoken critics was stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover, who called his statement “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous.”

He responded to her constructive criticism with personal attacks where he made fun of her style.

“I KNOOOOOOW ANNA [Wintour] HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” Ye wrote, referencing the Vogue editor-in-chief. “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye. Ima speak on you. Ask Trevor Noah.”

Gigi Hadid was among those who came to Gabriella’s defense. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the model, who is close friends with the stylist, commented on Ye’s post. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”

News
Kanye West

