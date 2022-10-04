News Edward Berthelot/GC Images Kanye West Responds to 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Backlash / 10.04.2022

Kanye West is doubling down on his controversial fashion statement.

On Monday, Ye wore a shirt with “White Lives Matter” written on the back during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. He faced major backlash from social media and his peers, including Jaden Smith and Boosie Badazz.

kanye west in a white lives matter shirt pic.twitter.com/GxfwsDYVDD — ARKANGEL (@itsarkangel) October 3, 2022

Now Ye is responding to the mounting criticism. In an Instagram Story, he took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement while defending his fashion choice.

“EVERYONE KNOWS THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER WAS A SCAM NOW ITS OVER YOU’RE WELCOME,” he wrote, a reference to the alleged scandals surrounding the BLM organization.

Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome” — @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/5wRkYJYRZF — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 4, 2022

Models at the Yeezy show walked the runway while wearing the controversial shirt, and conservative commentator Candace Owens—a vocal Black Lives Matter opponent—also posed alongside Ye in the matching tee.

Kanye west making Black models wear “ white lives matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/yIaVKPYEBB — ꧁༺ӄɛɛք ȶʀɨɢɢɛʀɨռɢ ʀǟƈɨֆȶֆ ʍɛɢɦǟռ༻꧂ (@Blu_Alexia_) October 3, 2022

Among Ye’s outspoken critics was stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover, who called his statement “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous.”

So repulsive to see Kanye West dedicating his time/Instagram to ripping Gabriella Karefa-Johnson to shreds considering how thoughtfully she engaged with the statement he made at his show. https://t.co/rHIJxQRDgR pic.twitter.com/yaxSUfkSpj — Brodie Lancaster (@brodielancaster) October 4, 2022

He responded to her constructive criticism with personal attacks where he made fun of her style.

“I KNOOOOOOW ANNA [Wintour] HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” Ye wrote, referencing the Vogue editor-in-chief. “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye. Ima speak on you. Ask Trevor Noah.”

Gigi Hadid was among those who came to Gabriella’s defense. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” the model, who is close friends with the stylist, commented on Ye’s post. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”