Jaden Smith Slams Kanye West Over 'White Lives Matter' Shirt

By Devin
  10.03.2022

Jaden Smith is not down with Kanye West’s messaging.

Earlier today, Ye was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. But his controversial fashion statement received backlash on social media including from one of his biggest fans, Jaden Smith.

The “Icon” rapper was seemingly at the Yeezy show but left because he couldn’t support Ye’s “White Lives Matter” messaging, which received a co-sign from conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” Jaden tweeted before adding, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

He also shared a “Black Lives Matter” message before calling out Ye directly. “I Can’t Stand Behind What Kanye’s Saying, He Does Not Have The Full Support Of The Youth,” he said in a since-deleted tweet.

Jaden Smith Tweet

Jaden has been a loyal supporter of Kanye’s. He previously called him a “genius” and backed Ye for president.

Jaden is not the only one outraged. Boosie Badazz also slammed Ye for his “disrespectful” design, which was seen on the models at the Yeezy show.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON,” Boosie wrote. “U GIVES NO FU**S ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘NI**A’.”

