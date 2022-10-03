News Getty Images Jaden Smith Slams Kanye West Over 'White Lives Matter' Shirt / 10.03.2022

Jaden Smith is not down with Kanye West’s messaging.

Earlier today, Ye was seen wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris. But his controversial fashion statement received backlash on social media including from one of his biggest fans, Jaden Smith.

kanye west in a white lives matter shirt pic.twitter.com/GxfwsDYVDD — ARKANGEL (@itsarkangel) October 3, 2022

The “Icon” rapper was seemingly at the Yeezy show but left because he couldn’t support Ye’s “White Lives Matter” messaging, which received a co-sign from conservative commentator Candace Owens.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” Jaden tweeted before adding, “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out.”

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

He also shared a “Black Lives Matter” message before calling out Ye directly. “I Can’t Stand Behind What Kanye’s Saying, He Does Not Have The Full Support Of The Youth,” he said in a since-deleted tweet.

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Jaden has been a loyal supporter of Kanye’s. He previously called him a “genius” and backed Ye for president.

Kanye Is A Genius. — Jaden (@jaden) October 16, 2014

Kanye For President. — Jaden (@jaden) August 31, 2015

Jaden is not the only one outraged. Boosie Badazz also slammed Ye for his “disrespectful” design, which was seen on the models at the Yeezy show.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON,” Boosie wrote. “U GIVES NO FU**S ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘NI**A’.”