Post Malone Debuts Face Tattoo with Daughter's Initials / 10.05.2022

Post Malone is keeping his daughter close at all times.

The “Sunflower” rapper paid tribute to his first born child by getting her name tattooed right in the middle of his forehead. The new ink reportedly spells out her initials “DDP,” but Post has yet to reveal her full name.

According to TMZ, Posty had the new ink done backstage after the Indianapolis stop on his “Twelve Carat Tour” on Sunday night.

The tattoo artist, Chad Rowe, is the same one who did his “Always Tired” face tat back in 2018. In his Instagram post, he thanked Post for “the trust of such an important tattoo.”

“Thanks for being such an amazing person, artist, and friend, Austin,” Rowe told Malone. “I’m so blessed to not just have a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity, but to have a lifetime of opportunities.”

Post and his fiancée welcomed their daughter in June. In a recent interview with GQ, the new dad opened up about fatherhood and the challenges of being away from his daughter while on the road.

“It is great. It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” he said. “She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

He’s hopeful that his baby girl will grow up to like her dad’s music. “She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide,” he said. “I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it.”

Post has several tattoos on his face including a sword and pair of cards over the words “Stay Away.” The words “Always Tired” also appear below his eyes. In 2017, he honored Lil Peep by getting a portrait of the late rapper on his left arm.

“I’m a ugly-ass motherfucker,” Post told GQ Style in 2020 about his decision to get so many face tats. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”