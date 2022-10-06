News Kanye West Tells Justin Bieber 'Get Your Girl' After Wife Hailey Supports Vogue Editor / 10.06.2022

Kanye West is dragging Justin Bieber into his “White Lives Matter” controversy.

Earlier this week, Bieber’s wife Hailey shared her support for Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she was mocked by Ye for criticizing his controversial YZY SZN 9 runway show.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

We join Hailey in celebrating Gabriella KJ, today and everyday. She's such a talented person who deserves nothing but love and respect! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s76t2LpxlV — Hailey Bieber Outfits (@haileysoutfits) October 4, 2022

While Hailey made no mention of Kanye in her post, her comments were enough to upset Ye. He posted a screenshot of an E! News headline detailing Hailey and Gigi Hadid’s support for Gabriella while sarcastically calling out Hailey’s husband, Justin.

“Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know,” he wrote.

Kanye West asks Justin Bieber if he’s “canceled again” after Hailey Bieber was among those to call him out for his recent behavior. pic.twitter.com/CdDFRHwXTe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2022

In a subsequent post, he addressed his “paradigm shifting t-shirt” and how it overshadowed everything else at Paris Fashion Week, while once again ridiculing Gabriella’s style.

“My tee shit on every body’s showssss,” he wrote. “Nothing happened but my T shirt. To the Arnaults that hire anybody that worked for me, remember my one T shirt took allllll the attention. Beuase you’re all fu**ing programmed sheep. Aaaaaaaaand those boots Gab was wearing were fu**ing traaaaaaaaaaash.”

He then roped Bieber and even John Legend into the conversation. “But I’m sure John Legend still wants a pair. And Justin get your girl before I get mad,” he added.

But he had kinder words for Drake, who inserted himself by liking Ye’s post about Hailey, Gigi Hadid, and Justin.

“EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST,” Ye said after seeing the like from Champagne Papi. “WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD.”

Despite the backlash from friends like Jaden Smith, who walked out of the Yeezy show, Kanye is not backing away from the controversy. He posted a photo of his “White Lives Matter” design along with a defiant message to his critics.

“Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he wrote.