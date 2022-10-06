3800 Degrees

Stream NBA YoungBoy's New Album '3800 Degrees'

By Devin
  /  10.06.2022

NBA YoungBoy won’t stop.

Just two months after releasing his album The Last Slimeto, the prolific rapper keeps the momentum going with his latest project, 3800 Degrees.

The 13-track set is filled with more bangers, including appearances from E-40, Shy Glizzy, and Mouse On Tha Track.

This marks YoungBoy’s fourth release of 2022. In January, he dropped his Colors mixtape, which debuted at No. 2. In March, he and DaBaby teamed up on their collaborative project, Better Than You, which was followed by The Last Slimeto in August.

YoungBoy, who was acquitted in his federal gun case, recently renewed his contract with Atlantic Records for a reported $60 million. This marks the first release as part of the new deal.

Stream 3800 Degrees below.

