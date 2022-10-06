New Music Nicki Minaj Taps Dancehall Queens for 'Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)' / 10.06.2022

Caribbean girls run it.

After dropping her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” Nicki Minaj rounds up eight of dancehall’s leading ladies for the “Fine Nine Remix” to her single “Likkle Miss.” Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Lady Leshurr, Pamputtae, Dovey Magnum, Lisa Mercedez, London Hill, and the “Queen of Dancehall” herself, Spice, hold court with the Queen of Rap.

The Trinidadian-born rapper kicks off the island banger with a new verse. “They ain’t never gotta ask this one question, who’s the queen? / Likkle Miss obsession / I’m the one who keep you bitches under pressure,” declares Nicki.

The original “Likkle Miss” featuring Skeng can be found on Nicki’s greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1.

Nicki continues to rep for the ladies. Last month, she dropped the official remix to her No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl” with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.