Stream Quavo and Takeoff's New Album 'Only Built for Infinity Links'

And then there were two.

Amid Migos’ split, Quavo and Takeoff venture out as a duo with their joint album Only Built for Infinity Links. The 18-track set features YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, and Mustard, plus a collaboration with Young Thug and Gunna (“Chocolate”). Elsewhere, the pair samples OutKast’s “So Fresh So Clean” on “Bars Into Captions” and pay homage to Birdman on “Big Stunna.”

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo told the “Rap Radar” podcast of their first project post-Migos. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new shit on each other.”

The album comes after months of speculation over the future of Migos. Back in May, Migos sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also canceled their performance at the Governors Ball in June, citing “circumstances out of our control.”

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said while addressing the breakup on the “Big Facts” podcast. “We’re supposed to stick together, and sometimes shit don’t work out. It ain’t meant to be.”

While the group’s future remains unclear, Offset is readying his solo album for release on Nov. 11.

Stream Only Built for Infinity Links below.