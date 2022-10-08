News Justin Bieber Ends Friendship with Kanye West After Hailey Bieber Diss / 10.08.2022

It’s too late to say sorry.

Justin Bieber has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West in the wake of his comments about Hailey Bieber.

According to TMZ, the “Peaches” singer believes Ye went “way too far” when he attacked his wife and claimed she got a nose job.

Kanye took aim at Hailey after she shared her support for Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing Ye’s controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!” Hailey wrote while defending Gabriella. “To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. The most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Ye also called Hailey “nose job Hailey Baldloose” and told Justin, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right,” while sharing a screenshot of an article from 2016 about dating rumors between Hailey and Drake.

kanye west told justin bieber to get his girl before he gets mad 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kFGkLOfrze — Rap Dose (@RapDose) October 6, 2022

kanye is a loser “nose job hailey bald loose” ???? GET HIM @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/vBcHNjoWUx — 𝟔𝟔𝟔𝐫𝐢 𖤐 🖤 (@POPSTARSMOKE) October 6, 2022

Sources close to the couple say they are “obviously hurt by Kanye’s attacks,” especially since they supported him in the past. In 2020, Justin and Hailey visited Ye’s ranch in Wyoming just days after he claimed that Kim Kardashian sent a doctor to lock him up.

Sources say Ye “crossed the line” because Hailey never mentioned him by name while defending Gabriella. They also claim she never got a nose job. While Justin has been sensitive to Kanye’s issues, he feels he has to distance himself and stand up for his wife.

Other stars have spoken out against Ye amid the controversy, including Diddy, Boosie Badazz, Jaden Smith, and Meek Mill. “What you be doing for fame driving you crazy,” said Meek. “It’s like you hate your own people.”

Bieber recently postponed all remaining dates on his “Justice World Tour” until 2023 so he can focus on his health. “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he told fans last month. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”