Nicki Minaj Course to Be Taught at UC Berkeley

By Devin
  /  10.08.2022

Barbz, class is in session.

Nicki Minaj has inspired a college course, which will be taught at the University of California, Berkeley next year.

The African American studies course, titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will be offered at the esteemed institution in the spring 2023 semester. Taught by professor Peace and Love B El Henson, the 90-minute lectures will be held twice a week from January through May 2023, according to Berkeley’s course catalog.

El Henson, a postdoctoral fellow in Berkeley’s African Diaspora Studies Program, explained that the course will explore Minaj “in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms.”

She also thanked the Barbz for their support. “Words cannot capture my excitement & appreciation for yal support,” she added. “I feel so encouraged & i’m looking forward to sharing more details as they’re finalized!”

Students who take the course may even get a visit from the Queen of Rap herself. “I’d love to stop by,” Nicki tweeted upon hearing about it.

She also retweeted a fan who shared a hilarious clip of Minaj “explaining the class rules” by reciting the lyrics to “Boss Ass Bitch (Remix).”

Earlier this week, Minaj dropped the “Fine Nine Remix” to her song “Likkle Miss” featuring eight of dancehall’s leading ladies including Spice.

