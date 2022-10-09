Boosie Badazz and Kanye West

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns Kanye West's Yeezys: 'Don't Speak On Boosie'

By Devin
  10.09.2022

Boosie Badazz is getting support from his family amid his beef with Kanye West.

The rapper’s son Tootie Raww burned a pair of Ye’s Yeezy shoes in protest of Ye’s controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts and his comments about his father.

In a viral clip, Tootie can be seen pouring lighter fluid on the black Yeezy Foam Runners and watching them go up in flames. A group of friends gathers around the bonfire and cheers him on.

“Don’t speak on Boosie,” Tootie captioned the video. “It’s BBQ time .. go get the chicken.”

“We ain’t wearing no more Yeezys,” he says as he takes a lighter to the shoes, while another person declares, “It’s over West.”

This comes after Boosie criticized Ye for his “White Lives Matter” tees, which he debuted during his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL SHIT ON,” Boosie wrote. “U GIVES NO FU**S ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN😞 N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘NI**A’.”

Boosie also spoke out against Ye’s irresponsible messaging during his “Drink Champs” interview. “Ain’t nobody getting done like Blacks getting done,” he said. “Don’t put no fu**in’ ‘White Lives Matter’ on, f**k wrong with you? Dye your face then, ni**a.”

Ye fired back, calling Boosie out on Instagram. “Don’t speak on me Lil Boosie speak to me, yeah little nerd ass me,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “Come smack me or come shoot me. I’m the one that got bullied by the entire Black celebrity community. Now I’m back to shoot the school up.”

On Instagram Live, Boosie compared Ye to Jordan Peele’s movie Get Out. “He acting like a crazy white boy. This man done lost his fu**in’ top,” he said. “This is the real movie of Get Out. They hypnotized him… Bro, I want no smoke with this ni**a. He done turned into a racist white boy.”

Boosie is not the only one taking Ye to task. Diddy, Jaden Smith, and Meek Mill are among those who have publicly spoken out in the wake of the controversy.

“I hope we as a people stop all this stop all the Coonin’ and baffoonin! We don’t have the time!” Diddy wrote in a post Sunday. “We are under a state of emergency!!! Unapologetically black first! Because they unapologetically think about us last.”

