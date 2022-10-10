Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B Shares Remix of Ice Spice's 'Munch'

By Devin
  /  10.10.2022

Cardi B is putting her spin on Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to preview her unreleased remix to the viral hit.

“Pissin’ off bitches is really a skill / Bitches is dead to me, damn they dead to me still,” Cardi raps while strutting around in a black minidress in the 35-second clip.

But to the disappointment of BardiGang, Cardi currently has no plans to release it to streaming services.

“I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease,” she tweeted. When asked why, she responded, “I like it don’t love it ….just having fun.”

Cardi’s freestyle caught the attention of Ice Spice herself, who reposted it on her Instagram Story and wrote “Bardiii” along with the heart eyes emoji.

While Cardi is keeping her “Munch” remix in the vault, she can be heard on the official remix to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi is getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday on Tuesday with a burlesque-themed party. “It’s gonna be a very sexy show, it’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be extravagant,” she said. “A bitch only turn motherfu**in’ 30 once.”

New Music
News
Ice Spice
Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Lil Wayne's Daughter Reginae Carter Drops BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher

Her fiery freestyle was written by her father.
By Devin
10.04.2022
News

Justin Bieber Ends Friendship with Kanye West After Hailey Bieber Diss

Bieber believes Ye went “way too far” when he attacked his wife.
By Devin
10.08.2022
News

Meek Mill Goes Off on Kanye West: 'It's Like You Hate Your Own People'

Meek unloaded on Ye in a scathing Instagram post.
By Devin
10.07.2022
News

Quavo and Takeoff Address Migos Split

“Sometimes sh*t don’t work out,” said Quavo.
By Devin
10.04.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories