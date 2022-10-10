New Music Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cardi B Shares Remix of Ice Spice's 'Munch' / 10.10.2022

Cardi B is putting her spin on Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

The rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to preview her unreleased remix to the viral hit.

“Pissin’ off bitches is really a skill / Bitches is dead to me, damn they dead to me still,” Cardi raps while strutting around in a black minidress in the 35-second clip.

But to the disappointment of BardiGang, Cardi currently has no plans to release it to streaming services.

“I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease,” she tweeted. When asked why, she responded, “I like it don’t love it ….just having fun.”

I’m not putting that song out by the way …You know I don’t tease … — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

I like it don’t love it ….just having fun https://t.co/3wKL6xKcfP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 10, 2022

Cardi’s freestyle caught the attention of Ice Spice herself, who reposted it on her Instagram Story and wrote “Bardiii” along with the heart eyes emoji.

While Cardi is keeping her “Munch” remix in the vault, she can be heard on the official remix to GloRilla’s “Tomorrow,” which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi is getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday on Tuesday with a burlesque-themed party. “It’s gonna be a very sexy show, it’s gonna be amazing, it’s gonna be extravagant,” she said. “A bitch only turn motherfu**in’ 30 once.”