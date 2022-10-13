News Gary Gershoff/WireImage Nicki Minaj Responds After 'Super Freaky Girl' Removed From Grammys Rap Category / 10.13.2022

“Super Freaky Girl” won’t be taking home any rap awards at the Grammys.

Nicki Minaj’s hit single is enjoying its eighth week atop Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart. However, the Grammys have decided that the song should compete in the pop category at next year’s ceremony.

Minaj originally submitted the track to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Instead, the group decided that the Rick James-sampled hit, which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Minaj spoke out about the Grammys’ controversial decision on Instagram Live. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” she said.

She pointed to another Grammy contender, Latto’s “Big Energy.” “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what song is ‘Big Energy’?” she asked. “‘Big Energy’ is rap, but ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop? Now if you say both of them are pop, I would say, OK, fine, ’cause I’m all about being fair.”

Both crossover hits were produced by Dr. Luke. “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy.’ If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same thing with ‘Big Energy.'”

In previous years, the Grammys have nominated songs like Doja Cat’s “Say So” and Post Malone’s “Better Now” in the pop categories, despite the fact that they include singing and rapping.

“They stay moving the goal post when it comes to me because in order for them to uplift the people who they want to shine, the people who these corporate giants can make the money off of–the people who control a lot of things behind the scenes–they have to elevate someone that they profit off of,” said Minaj. “So they must move the goal post for me all the time.”

She also cited Drake’s crossover hit “Hotline Bling,” which won the Grammy for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance in 2017. “Shoutout to Drake. Even Drake spoke up on this when he was like, ‘Why am I winning a rap award for ‘Hotline Bling’?’ And he did the right thing. To me, that’s what you’re supposed to do as an artist. If you know something is unfair as an artist, speak on that shit.”

On Twitter, Nicki said she has no problem being placed in the pop category, as long as it’s a level playing field.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” she said. “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

Out of Minaj’s 10 Grammy nominations, she has only competed in pop once before for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Bang Bang” with Ariana Grande and Jessie J. The majority of her Grammy nominations have been in rap.

Earlier today, Bruno Mars announced that he and Anderson .Paak have decided not to submit their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 ceremony.

The Grammy nominations will be announced on Nov. 15, and the ceremony will broadcast live on Feb. 5, 2023.