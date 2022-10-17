News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rihanna Has Reportedly Recorded Music for 'Black Panther' Sequel / 10.17.2022

Rihanna’s long-awaited comeback is underway.

After announcing that she would headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the singer is reportedly readying new music for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

According to HITS Daily Double, the pop icon has recorded two songs for the Marvel movie sequel.

The original soundtrack to the Ryan Coogler-directed film, Black Panther: The Album, was curated by Kendrick Lamar and featured original music from Lamar, along with SZA, The Weeknd, Future, Khalid, Swae Lee, and more. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified platinum.

Insiders say the sequel will also be accompanied by an “inspired by” album to be released via Marvel/Disney and Rihanna’s label Westbury Road via Roc Nation/Def Jam.

There were previous reports that RiRi would be cast in the sequel to the 2018 superhero blockbuster, but that rumor was later debunked.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, and Winston Duke, hits theaters on Nov. 11.

The Black Panther news comes as Rihanna gears up for her long-awaited return to music. She will headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February amid the impending release of her ninth studio album, her first since’s 2016’s Anti.

Additionally, it was announced that her Savage x Fenty fashion show will return to Amazon Prime Video for a fourth installment on Nov. 9.