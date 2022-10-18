News Lil Baby Responds to Migos Beef Rumors / 10.18.2022

Lil Baby is setting the record straight.

Fresh off the release of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper stopped by 97.9 Jamz’ “Posted on the Corner” where he addressed rumors of a beef with Migos.

“Hell nah,” Baby said when asked if there was an “underlying issue” between him and his Quality Control labelmates.

Baby said he doesn’t even like to acknowledge the rumors. “I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but when I comment on something, it just make it bigger,” he explained.

In fact, he tries to avoid reading about himself on the internet. “People send me shit and I be wanting to comment, but then I be feeling like that’s just gon’ make it even more [big].”

However, he insisted that there’s no beef between him and Migos. “They know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

Baby fueled the beef rumors with the lyrics to his new song “Stand On It,” where he raps, “I don’t want yo bitch, we can’t swap out / They ain’t on shit, tell ’em to pop out.”

Lil Baby seemingly responds to Quavo’s request: “I don’t want your b**** we can’t swap out” pic.twitter.com/0YNRcgBOiW — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 14, 2022

Social media didn’t think the lyrics were a coincidence and felt that Baby was responding to Quavo’s “swap out” comment.

“Ain’t trippin we can swap it out,” Quavo wrote on his Instagram Story in November 2021 amid Baby’s rumored relationship with his ex Saweetie.

On Friday, Lil Baby released his album It’s Only Me featuring Future, Young Thug, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty. The project is expected to debut at No. 1 with over 200,000 units.