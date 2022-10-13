New Music Lil Baby Returns With His New Album 'It's Only Me' / 10.13.2022

Lil Baby is back.

Two years since his last album, a Grammy, and an Amazon documentary later, the Atlanta rapper shows no signs of stopping. On Friday, hip-hop’s reigning champ returned with his latest album It’s Only Me. The 23-track set features appearances from Future, Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Jeremih, and Pooh Shiesty, with production from Murda Beatz, Wheezy, and Tay Keith.

Leading up to its release, Baby–who commands $300,000 for a featured verse these days–released a series of tracks including “Heyy,” “Detox,” “Right On,” “In a Minute,” and “Frozen.”

The album, which follows the 4x platinum My Turn, chronicles the past two years of his life. “I ain’t dropped an album in like two years, so some of the songs are old, some of them are new,” Baby told “The Experience Podcast.” “Kinda different vibes, I went through a lot in two years, ups and downs.”

On the eve of his album release, Baby paid a visit to “The Tonight Show” where he performed his new song “Russian Roulette.”

