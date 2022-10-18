News Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Nas Announces 'King's Disease III' Release Date / 10.18.2022

Nas’ reign continues.

The rap icon has announced a third album in his King’s Disease series. Taking to social media, he shared a photo of three gold bars against a red backdrop with “KD3” written on them and the release date, Nov. 11.

Like the previous two installments, King’s Disease III will be executive produced by Hit-Boy.

Nas hinted at a King’s Disease trilogy on his surprise project Magic last December. “I’m on offense every day until I see the love,” he raps on “Ugly.” “KD3 on the way, this just to feed the buzz.”

The original King’s Disease dropped in August 2020, with appearances from Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Anderson .Paak, and The Firm. The album won Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album. The sequel, King’s Disease II, arrived a year later featuring Lauryn Hill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, and Charlie Wilson.

Nas recently wrapped his “New York State of Mind Tour” with Wu-Tang Clan, and can be heard on “No Weapon” off YG’s latest album I Got Issues.