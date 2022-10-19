News Amy Sussman/FilmMagic Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Pardison Fontaine Engagement Rumors / 10.19.2022

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are still going strong.

The couple celebrated their second anniversary on Tuesday. Pardi went all out for his girl, surprising her with a romantic evening at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square, just days after Megan hosted and performed on “SNL.”

According to TMZ, Pardi spent hours on the phone with the venue to make sure everything was right. The two enjoyed a private dinner on the roof, which was decorated with roses, candles, and over 1,000 balloons. Champagne was waiting for Megan when she walked in and on the wall was written “xoxo, Pardi.”

“730 days of good loving wow,” Megan captioned her video.

She was seen leaving the dinner with a sparkly rock on her left ring finger, fueling engagement rumors. But Megan took to Twitter to deny that Pardi put a ring on it.

“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted.

The five diamond rings were apparently a gift from Megan’s stylist and not Pardi.

Earlier in the day, Megan gushed over her man. “My man so obsessed with me … love that for me,” she wrote, adding, “Big ole big dark chocolate man.”

While they may not be engaged, marriage could be in the future. “I’m not getting married right now,” Meg told fans in June 2021. “But I do want to marry him… He want to marry me.”

For now, the Hot Girl Coach plans to take a break after going non-stop for the past year. “Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” she told fans prior to her “SNL” appearance.