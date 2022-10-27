New Music Wizkid Announces Album Release Date, Drops New Single 'Money & Love' / 10.27.2022

Wizkid is spreading the love.

After much anticipation, the Nigerian superstar has announced that his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego will arrive on Friday, Nov. 4.

Along with the announcement, he revealed the cover art and dropped a brand new song off the project called “Money & Love.” Over a hypnotizing groove, the Starboy brings the dance floor-ready vibes.

“Money & Love” arrives on the heels of “Bad to Me,” for which Wizkid debuted a video last week.

More Love, Less Ego marks the follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated Made in Lagos, which has over a billion streams and was certified gold by the RIAA. The deluxe version spawned the remix to “Essence” featuring Justin Bieber, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the album’s release, Wizkid will headline his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale now.