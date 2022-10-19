Music Videos Wizkid Debuts 'Bad to Me' Video / 10.19.2022

Wizkid is finding love in unexpected places.

The Nigerian superstar debuts the video for his latest single “Bad to Me.” In the vibrant visual, Big Wiz performs on a TV show where he falls for one of the crew members. While the female fans in the audience swoon over him, he can’t take his eyes off the showrunner. She eventually makes a move and they link up at the pool hall.

Produced by Wizkid’s longtime producer P2J, “Bad to Me” arrives ahead of Wizkid’s forthcoming album More Love, Less Ego, the follow-up to 2020’s Made in Lagos, which is expected to include collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Skepta.

Wizkid recently taped a special concert for Apple Music Live from London, which will stream next month. He will also headline his first-ever Madison Square Garden show in New York on Nov. 16.